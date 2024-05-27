FCT ADP Urges Timely Agricultural Inputs For Farmers

By Uche Bibilari

Mr Innocent Ajaefobi, Director of the FCT Agricultural Development Project (ADP), has appealed to all levels of government to provide timely agricultural inputs to farmers to ensure a constant supply of farm products.

Ajaefobi made the appeal during the Monthly Technology Review Meeting (MTRM) and Fortnightly Training (FNT) for agricultural extension workers and subject matter specialists (SMSs) in the FCT, held on Monday in Gwagwalada.

He stated that the training was approved by the Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Malam Suleiman Kolo, and designed to equip extension workers at the village level with the latest agricultural production techniques.

He explained that agricultural production is subsidised worldwide and emphasised that all levels of government in Nigeria should consistently do the same.

“The purpose of the training is to ensure food security in the FCT. We invited specialists in various aspects of…