How SMEDAN is transforming Nigeria’s job market

By Lucy Ogalue

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), says it is committed towards ensuring the transformation of Nigeria’s job market to enhance economic development.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

While speaking on the strides of the agency President Bola Tinubu- led administration, Odii said the agency had a mandate to grow Nigeria’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“At SMEDAN, we have a mandate for the MSMEs sector and it is themed under Guidance, Resources, Opportunities and Work for support (GROW).

“Now, for work support, one of the things that we do is to help build the capacities of our small businesses and connect them to talents.

“And this is in line to create jobs and by doing so, we reduce the rate of unemployment and in that, capacity of money to do work, and earn a…