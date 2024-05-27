IBB Golf Club to introduce golf clinics for IDP camp kids— Lady Captain

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Ladies section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club has underscored the need to take golf clinics to kids in Internally Displaced Camp (IDP) to arouse their interest in the sport.

Lady Captain of the Club, Dame Julie Donli stated this on Monday when members of the club visited kids in the Durumi IDP camp, Abuja, to identify with them on Children’s Day celebration.

Donli told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the visit was the Club’s little way of supporting the less privileged, encouraging them and giving them hope.

“Today is a day to celebrate the children, we are here at the IDP camp in Durumi to celebrate our lovely children that are displaced.

“We need to give them a sense of belonging, in spite of the fact that they are in a displaced camp, we are trying to tell them we care about them,” she said .

The former NAPTIP boss said that…