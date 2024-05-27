Interior Minister Tasks Paramilitary Agencies On Professionalism, Rededication

By Yahaya Isah

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has tasked the paramilitary agencies under his supervision, to rededicate themselves in the discharge of their duties professionally for better service delivery.

The minister gave the charge in his welcome address at the ministry’s top management retreat for its officers and agencies on Saturday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo urged them to ensure efficiency and demonstration of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda in their various services for a better Nigeria.

“Renewe hope in the sense of performing better in terms of meeting the yearnings of Nigerians in a more effective and efficient way, by ensuring the security of Nigerians especially, internal security.

“Remember that whatever you do, it is in the interest of the country and Nigerians. So, professionalism must be brought to bear as you go about your responsibilities,” he stressed.

According to him, the major reason for convening the retreat is to bring everybody…