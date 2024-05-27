Navy To Take Several Ships, Platforms Into Inventory – CNS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Navy is billed to take several ships, helicopters and other platforms into its inventory before the end of the year, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has said.

He made this known at the Interdenominational Church Service in commemoration of the 68th Anniversary Celebration, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ogalla said the new ships and platforms were in continuation of the fleet renewal effort of the navy through the support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his commitment to make the service more efficient

The CNS said that three more ships and two more helicopters would be inaugurated and operationalised on May 30 in Lagos, as part of the Navy week activities.

“We want to also use this opportunity to commend our efforts, particularly in the area of fleet renewal.

“Through the unflinching support of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Navy is billed to take…