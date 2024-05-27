TAJBank Reports 11.3bn Profit, As Earnings Surge By 149%

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s foremost non-interest bank, has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N11.3 billion in its 4th year of operations.

According to the bank’s Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Hamid Joda, on Monday, this is the best in the non-interest lending sub-sector of the banking industry in the year.

Joda said that the PBT represented a 122.65 per cent increase over the N5.08 billion PBT it reported in 2022.

He said that the bank had earlier received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification in recognition of its globally recognised information security standards in all areas of its operations.

“It also recorded 149.13 per cent growth in gross earnings from N17.323 billion in 2022 to N43.157 billion in 2023.

“In the year under review, TAJBank also recorded other remarkable feats in its financial results, with the balance sheet figures surging by over 144 per cent from N212.021 billion in…