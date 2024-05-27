Tinubu’s Economic, Security Policies And Yoruba Proverb On Tribal Marks

By Ismail Abdulaziz, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

A popular Yoruba proverb says, “Tita, riro la a kola, boba jina tan, a doge”; meaning, tribal marks are incised with serious pains, when it heals, it becomes fashionable.

Tribal marks in those days were meant for identification and mostly for fashion. However, the process of incision was very painful and bloody, but when the wound healed, it became a symbol of beauty and pride to the carrier.

The proverb is used to instruct that nothing good and beautiful comes easy; anything that will elevate comes with some degree of pains and hardship.

The President Bola Tinubu’s reform policies and decisions in his past one year in office, can be likened to the painful and bloody process of tribal mark incision.

The government and relevant stakeholders acknowledged this position, however, they strongly believed and assured that, as painful as the process might be, it will surely guarantee a future for the country.

Upon…