2-day Justice Reform Summit Opens In Lagos As Sanwo-Olu Seeks Robust System

By Adenike Ayodele

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for innovative thinking and a robust legal system to transform Lagos into a global economic hub.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Monday at the Lagos Justice Reform Summit with the theme: “Enhancing the Administration of Justice For Economic Growth, Investment Protection and Security in Lagos State”.

Sanwo-Olu, who opened the two-day summit held at the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, acknowledged that extensive work was needed from the government and other stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice.

“We need a strong judicial system for that to exist because that will be one of the strongest points that anybody will be looking for.

“There is a necessity for rule of law,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu listed progress made in Lagos judiciary to include the appointment of 24 justices in less than five years.

According to him, the appointment of an additional 13 justices is expected soon.

The governor called for…