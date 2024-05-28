2,000 Warri residents benefit from Navy medical outreach

By Edeki Igafe

No fewer than 2,000 residents of Warri South on Monday benefited from the medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta.

The event, held at the Warri South Local Government Secretariat Annex, was to mark the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy (NN).

Beneficiaries of the medical outreach comprised youth and adults from Ubeji, Ugbuwangue, Igbudu, Okumagba, Agbasa and other neighbouring communities of the local government area.

The Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Abba Muhsin, said the exercise was held as directed by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

“To commemorate this milestone, the Nigerian Navy, in fulfilment of its commitment and social responsibility to her host communities, is organising a Medical Rhapsody as part of the anniversary celebration,” he said.

Muhsin said the essence of the outreach was to help the people within its…