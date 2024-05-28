Anniversary: Footprints Of Women Inclusion, Empowerment In FCT

By Philip Yatai, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The global community considered equality as not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.

Based on this, the global community through Sustainable Development Goal, SDGs-5, seeks to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls by 2030.

According to the United Nations, women and girls represent half of the world’s population and half of its potential, adding that gender inequality persists everywhere and continues to stagnate social progress.

Similarly, gender advocates have argued that despite the contribution of women in development, they have been marginalised in many developing countries and their economic, social, political, and environmental potential under utilised.

In Nigeria, women participation and representation in governance and decision-making processes had remained very dismal, despite the long and consistent advocacy for women…