Children’s Day : NHRC ,CALDEV collaborate against violation of children’s rights

By Joshua Olomu

The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) and the Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV) have expressed willingness to work together against all forms of violation of the rights of Nigerian children.

The two organisation made this known when a delegation of CALDEV officials and school children paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of NHRC on Monday in Abuja.

Bamidele Salam, Founder and President of CALDEV, who led the delegation, said the visit was part of stakeholders engagement to rally support for the rights of Nigerian children as they mark the International Children’s Day.

According to Salam, who represents Ede North,South/Egbedero/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State at the Federal House of Representatives, there is a gap on issues affecting children in Nigeria in spite of the Child Rights Act.

“One of those gaps is the…