Driving Change: NADDC’s bold steps in powering Nigeria’s automotive future

By Lucy Ogalue

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has highlighted its various initiatives to revolutionise the Nigerian automotive industry.

The Director-General of NADDC, Mr Joseph Osanipin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that Osanipin, appointed in October 2023, wasted no time implementing strategies designed to bolster the sector and drive economic growth.

Osanipin said the council had focused on enhancing the component parts sector, which was crucial for both Semi-Knockdown (SKD) and Complete Knockdown (CKD) vehicle production.

According to the director-general, the parts are the building blocks of our automotive industry.

“A typical vehicle like a passenger car has more than 3,000 parts. The hose that can take fuel is a part, the nut, oil filter, fuel filter are all parts.

“So some of these things are…