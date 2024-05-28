ECOWAS grooming children for future leadership roles -VP

By Mark Longyen

The Vice President of ECOWAS Commission, Damtien Tchintchibidja, says the sub-regional bloc is grooming West African children for future leadership roles.

Tchintchibidja stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of a sensitization programme for students on Monday in Abuja.

The programme, which was aimed at sensitising the youths on the mission, achievements and vision of ECOWAS, was organised by the commission as part of activities to celebrate its 49th anniversary.

“We have been doing it over the years. We’ve done it in the past. And this is our way of reaching out to members of our community.

“And because we pride ourselves on being the ECOWAS of the People.

“So it is important that we get closer to the people and for the people to understand what we do and how our work impacts their livelihoods.

“So it’s important that we reach out to the youth…