Expert Laments Market Distortion Over FG’s Gas Equipment Import Duty Waiver

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Techno Oil Group has urged the Federal Government to reverse its directive which placed imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and other components on custom duties and Value-Added Tax (VAT) payment exemption list.

The company described the directive as a clear market distortion, adding that the indigenous manufacturing companies would not be able to compete with the dumping of substandard cylinders from Asia.

Mrs Nkechi Obi, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Techno Oil Ltd., disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obi said the duty exemption had not reflected in reduction of LPG price and would not, adding that the cost of the cylinders had no impact on sales of cooking gas.

NAN recalls that in Dec. 2023, the Federal Government had exempted the importation of LPG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) equipment components from the payment of customs duty and Value-Added…