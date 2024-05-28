Group To Launch Election AI Tool To Bridge Election Information Gap

By Abdul Hassan

The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), an NGO, says it plans to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, designed to bridge the electoral information gap among Nigerians, particularly youths.

Bukola Idowu, Executive Director, KDI, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Over the years, citizens in Nigeria have been faced with the challenge of misinformation and disinformation in processing electoral data.

“In a bid to bridge the electoral information gap in Nigeria, the KDI, with the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is elated to announce the development of her innovative Election Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool.

” It is designed to bridge the electoral information gap among citizens, particularly the youth.

“This innovation aims to empower electorates with accessible simplified, accurate, and comprehensive electoral…