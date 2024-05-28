MLSCN inspected 103 new laboratories, sealed 23 in 1 year — Registrar

By Franca Ofili

Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) said that the council inspected 103 new laboratories, sealed 23 others and arrested six quacks from May 2023 till date.

Erhabor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the council has made significant efforts to check quackery and to ensure credible medical diagnosis in the last one year.

He said that these promoted professionalism among medical laboratory scientists, reduced quackery, thus assuring quality and reliable test results.

According to him, registration and inspection of medical laboratories is one of the core mandates of the council to ensure medical laboratories met the pre-approval requirements of the council.

Others, he said, are to conduct routine monitoring and inspection for compliance to standard of practice and apprehend, prosecute quacks and discipline professionals involved in…