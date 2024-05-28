NGO expresses concern on out-of-school children, safety

By Jessica Dogo

Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the Federal Government and other education stakeholders, to address out-of-school children and improve security in schools.

Mr Habila Kayit, the executive director of the organisation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, to commemorate Children’s Day.

According to Kayit, insecurity is a threat to the attainment of a better future for the child.

“Schools and communities have been displaced making it impossible for some children to continue pursuing their education in some parts of the country where insecurity is heightened.

“The incessant kidnapping of school children is worrisome and requires urgent attention.

“It is important to have collaborative initiative to ensure the return of every child back to school, most especially in areas…