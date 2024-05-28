Nigeria Recorded 41 Building Collapse In 17 Months-Civil Engineers

By Angela Atabo

The Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers (NICE),on Tuesday said Nigeria recorded 41 building collapses in 17 months.

The National Chairman of NICE ,Virgilus Ezugu, made this known at the NICE Building Collapse Prevention Workshop with the theme: “Stemming the Tide of Building Collapse Menace in Nigeria” in Abuja.

“This means that Nigeria recorded more than two building collapses monthly. This is a worrisome trend that needs to be reversed .

“Building collapse has become a disgrace to the built sector and as core stakeholder with direct responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and properties NICE has stepped up to address it.

“In 2023, the Institution set up a committee on Building Collapse prevention whose core mandate is to take all necessary steps and advice on ways to halt the tide of incessant collapses of buddings.

“The Committee swung into action and has been collecting data on reported collapses from January 2023.

“The data show that…