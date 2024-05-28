Tinubu’s credit scheme will promote growth of auto sector- NADDC

By Lucy Ogalue

The Federal Government’s Credit Scheme aimed at ensuring the affordability and availability of locally assembled vehicles will enhance the growth of Nigeria’s Automotive Council, Mr Joseph Osanipin said.

Osanipin, the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, under President Bola Tinubu-led administration, the council has extended crucial financial support to assembly plants across Nigeria.

“The ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment through the presidency is putting together a credit scheme to encourage those people who want to patronise only locally manufactured/assembled vehicles.

“So the credit scheme will not be for those people who want to go and bring their vehicles from abroad, but for locally manufactured ones,’’ he said.

Osanipin expressed…