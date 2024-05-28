Tinubu’s renewed hope and the paradigm shift in sports development

By Muhyideen Jimoh

When President Bola Tinubu on Aug. 16, 2023 named Sen. John Owan Enoh as the country’s new sports minister to drive the renewed hope agenda for the Sports sector, not many stakeholders knew what to expect.

As the Tinubu administration marks one year in office, Enoh in a short period has continued to unveil and implement far reaching policies aimed at transforming the sporting landscape in Nigeria.

The minister in a deliberate and bold move to transform the sports industry unveiled a six-point agenda titled ‘W.A.I.F.A.R’ to drive Nigeria’s sports development.

The strategic initiative which is the pillar of foundation upon which a vibrant sports industry is being built is thus explained.

W- Welfare: activating and enabling a welfare system that caters to serving and retired athletes as well as an annual recognition platform.

A- Activation of grassroots…