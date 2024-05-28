Use Of Technology Will Increase Access To Mental Care— Psychiatrist

By Kemi Akintokun

Leveraging technology in mental health care is important as it will increase accessibility as well as enhance diagnosis and monitoring, says Dr Olusola Olowookere, a Consultant Psychiatrist.

Olowookere, the Chief Executive Officer of GreyHub Therapeutic Centre, Lagos, made the assertion at a programme organised by the centre to commemorate 2024 Mental Health Awareness Month.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mental Health Awareness Month is observed yearly every May to increase awareness about the vital role mental health plays in our overall health and well-being.

He explained that the ratio of mental health experts to the population of country had denied many Nigerians the opportunity to have quick and easy access to mental care.

“Statistics show that one in every four person will experience one form of mental health issue, either diagnosed or undiagnosed problem.

“In Nigeria, we have about 150 psychiatrists to over 200 million…