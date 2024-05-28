Wellbeing of children cornerstone of Nigeria’s future – Children Parliament

By Philip Yatai

The Children Parliament, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says the wellbeing of children is the cornerstone of the future of Nigeria.

The Speaker of the parliament, Rahama Waziri, stated this at the 2024 National Children’s Day in Abuja on Monday.

The theme of the event was, “Enhancing the Total Wellbeing of the Nigerian Child through Quality Education and Skills Development”.

Waziri said that the event provided the needed opportunity to discuss how to collectively ensure that every Nigerian child receives the education and skills necessary to thrive.

According to her, empowering children with education and skills is pivotal to the sustainable growth and development of the country.

“It is through their eyes that we envision a brighter tomorrow, and it is through their development that we can achieve it.

“Education is the bedrock of any progressive society. It is…