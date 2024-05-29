AfricaCDC, CEPI Collaborate To Strengthen Diseases Prevention, Preparedness, Response 

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

The MoU, signed on Tuesday, is to expand their partnership to strengthen epidemic and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in Africa.

United by a shared mission, the organisations will collaborate to boost regional vaccine research, development, and sustainable manufacturing leadership and capabilities in Africa.

This will foster a faster and more equitable response to emerging infectious diseases.

Dr Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC’s Director General, said: “The New Public Health Order calls to action to build resilient health systems capable of managing recurrent, high-impact infectious disease and outbreaks; an action-oriented partnership such as this is at the core.

“This collaboration with CEPI in research, clinical…