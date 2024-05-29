Appraising Tinubu’s Foreign Policy Scorecard On 1st Anniversary

By Mark Longyen, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

“My primary foreign policy objective must be the peace and stability of the West African subregion and the African continent. We shall work with ECOWAS, the AU and willing partners in the international community to end extant conflicts, and to resolve new ones. As we contain threats to peace, we shall also retool our foreign policy to more actively lead the regional, continental, and global quest for collective prosperity.”

The above excerpt extracted from President Bola Tinubu’s speech during his inauguration on May 29, 2023, clearly enunciating and underscored the foreign policy focus of his administration as encapsulated in his Renewed Hope agenda.

At the heart of the administration’s foreign policy approach, dubbed the ‘Tinubu Doctrine,’ is a ‘4-D Diplomacy Strategy’ centred on promoting democracy, driving economic development, harnessing Nigeria’s demographic potential, and engaging with the diaspora…