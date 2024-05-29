Boosting Tourism Vital For Economic Growth, Says Industry Stakeholders

By Taiye Olayemi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

On Aug. 16, 2023, President Bola Tinubu heeded the called by tourism industry stakeholders for the creation of a stand-alone Ministry of Tourism in the country, with the appointment of Lola Ade-John as the minister to spearhead affairs of the ministry.

The creation of the first-ever Ministry of Tourism was greeted by celebrations and jubilation among stakeholders across the nation.

One year into the present administration, some tourism practitioners while commending the government for the creation of the ministry, however, fault its budget allocation.

The ministry has an allocation of N11.06 billion in the 2024 budget, of which the sum of N3.96 billion is for recurrent expenditures while N7. 30 billion is for capital expenditure.

Ime Udo, National President, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), advised President Bola Tinubu to ensure a substantial budget allocation for the tourism industry to support large-scale capital…