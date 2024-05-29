Cricket Federation Announces 20-man Squad For Kwibuka

By Ijeoma Okigbo

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has announced a 14-player squad that will represent the nation at the Kwibuka Women’s T20 International Tournament in Rwanda0.

The Federation made the announcement via its verified social media handle on Tuesday.

A 20-man contingent made of 14 players and 6 officials departed this afternoon from Lagos for the tournament via RwandAir.

The squad is a blend of experienced and youth with a youngster Anointed Akhigbe, who makes her maiden call up to the side.

Following the retirement of former captain Blessing Etim, after the African Games in Ghana, Vice Captain Favour Eseigbe leads the team to Kigali, to be assisted by wicket-kepper Abigai Igbobie.

THE SQUAD