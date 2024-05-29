FCTA Partners NGOs To Strengthen Fight Against Period Poverty

By Philip Yatai

The Women Affairs Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says it has partnered with local and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to strengthen the fight against period poverty.

The Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, stated this at an event organised to commemorate the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Women Affaires Secretariat, FCTA, in partnership with ACIOE Foundation, with the theme, “Together for a Period Friendly World”.

Benjamins-Laniyi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Adetoye Kolawole, described period poverty as the lack of access to safe and hygienic menstrual products, including water during monthly periods.

She said that the partnership was designed to take menstrual information, sanitary pad, and other hygiene products to the doorstep of young girls, particularly in communities.

According to him…