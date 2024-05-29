FG To Remodel Fire Service Academy – Minister

By Yahaya Isah

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says arrangement has been concluded by the Federal Government to remodel the National Fire Academy, Sheda, to enhance its operational capabilities.

The minister stated this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project at Sheda on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the Service has been a sleeping giant, adding that the time to wake up and act as the first responder to emergencies is now.

Tuni-Ojo said, “this is because as I always say, tomorrow is a day that will never come. For every day, there is always tomorrow.

“Therefore, do not sacrifice what you have to achieve today in the hope of a day that will not come.

“The time to roll up your sleeves to rewrite our history to put the record straight and give Nigerians a fire and rescue service that we can all be proud of is now.“

He explained that based on these reasons, the Federal Government had made rescue service very important as it was a constitutional…