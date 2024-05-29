Foundation Empowers FCT Special Needs Students On Menstrual Hygiene Management

By Justina Auta

Tabitha Cumi Foundation (TCF), an NGO, has empowered FCT special needs students on menstrual hygiene management, myths and taboos.

Mrs Tayo Erinle, Executive Director, TCF, during the exercise at Abuja School for the Blind, Jabi on Tuesday in Abuja said the initiative was to commemorate the 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Management Day celebration.

Erinle said the programme was organised under the foundation’s ‘Always Keeping Girls in School (AKGIS) project supported by Procter and Gamble.

According to her, the event will enable the girls have correct menstrual hygiene knowledge, dispel myths, and address taboos surrounding menstruation.

“In the past few years, we have worked with Procter and Gamble in AKGIS programme to help girls, teach them the correct information about menstruation.

“Also to help them understand that it is a normal part of life and debunk taboos and myths around menstruation and to provide menstrual hygiene products for girls to…