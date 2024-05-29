Healthcare Administrators Call For Strategic Reforms In Health Sector

Appraisal

By Oluwafunke Ishola/Lilian Okoro

Some administrators in the healthcare sector have called for strategic reforms that would improve healthcare service delivery in the country.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while proposing areas of improvement during their appraisal of President Bola Tinubu’s One Year performance in the health sector.

Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, the Chief Medical Director of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), lamented the low uptake of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), attributing its low uptake to the limited scope of the insurance cover.

“For example, if you take a basic insurance plan, you can get free consultation, free medication and few free tests.

“You won’t be able to access surgery and other treatments, unless you pay out-of-pocket.

“To make it attractive to citizens, the premium can be raised. As we speak, the premium is low, about N850 per month. If you raise the…