Ladies Section Of IBB Golf Club Uplifts IDP Camp Kids

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Ladies section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club has sensitised children of the Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Abuja, on the need for personal hygiene and dangers of child abuse.

Lady Captain of the Club, Dame Julie Donli who led members of the club to the IDP Camp on Monday to identify with the kids on the Children’s Day celebration, called for more support for them.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the visit was meant to uplift the less privileged children and give them a sense of belonging.

“Today is a day to celebrate the children, we are here at the IDP camp in Durumi to celebrate our lovely children that are displaced.

“We need to give them a sense of belonging, in spite of the fact that they are in a displaced camp, we are trying to tell them we care about them, we love them.

“They are not different from the regular children and that is why we decided to bring the party to them and also talk to…