Metro Line Operation Confirms Reality Of Renewed Hope Agenda – Wike

By Philip Yatai

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says the coming into operation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) system confirms the reality of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, at the inauguration of the commercial operation of the ARMT by President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the inauguration is part of the activities lined up to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office.

“What is renewed hope agenda? It is giving back hope to the people, so, it is a reality.

“What we have seen today is a reality. People will now be happy that they can come to the city and go back using the train.

“So, when we talk about renewed hope, it appears as if it is a mere talk; it is a reality.

“I want to use Abuja to showcase that the renewed hope is real; it is working and is practical.

“So, Mr President, this is part of a promise made and a promise fulfilled,” he…