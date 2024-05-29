Minimum Wage: Organisation Urges Adoption Of Human Development Approach

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Abuja School of Social and political Thought (TASSPT), has called for the adoption of human development approach in determining the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The Director of the School, Dr Sam Amadi, gave the advice at a dialogue with the theme ”Determining fair minimum wage for Nigeria workers” organised by the school on Tuesday in Abuja.

Amadi said the school deemed it necessary to add its views on the way forward in arriving at an appropriate minimum wage which had wide social implications on the economic growth, poverty reduction, social and political activities.

He said that minimum wage as provided for in the international labour law and Nigeria constitution allowed workers to earn a living wage that guaranteed their wellbeing and life of dignity.

He said government and labour should not be disagreeing over minimum wage, as if there was no approach to arrive at an appropriate minimum wage.

“The first approach is to…