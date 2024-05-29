NACETEM To Train 1 Million Workforce On ICT Skills

By Sylvester Thompson

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) says it plans to train one million workforce on various skills relevant to the nation’s socio-economic development through its academy.

The Director-General of NACETEM, Dr Olushola Odusanya, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Odusanya said that the skills training and certification for middle and high level manpower would be held for five years.

NAN reports that NACETEM Academy was created within the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to provide an online training through collaborations with private sector firms.

The director-general said that the skills training and certification would be qualitative and relevant to the socio-economic development of the country.

“NACETEM Academy is a body created for training. It is a massive online training opportunity made possible through collaborations with private sector firms.

“It…