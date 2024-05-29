Nigerian Ambassador To Libya Cautions Against Irregular Migration

By Maureen Okon

The Nigerian Ambassador to Libya, Mohammed Mohammed, has cautioned Nigerians against seeking irregular migration to foreign countries.

Muhammed, the newly-posted Charge’ d’Affaires en-titre to Libya, gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday during the repatriation of 122 stranded Nigerians in Libya.

In the statement, which was issued in Tripoli, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the ambassador emphasised due process as key to any migration process.

According to him, most irregular migrations usually end up in slavery and sexual exploitation in some countries in Europe and other parts of the world.

He urged Nigerians to always ponder well before embarking on irregular migration through the desert and Mediterranean sea.

He lauded the Libyan authorities and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for facilitating the release of some Nigerian migrants in detention facilities in the country, as well…