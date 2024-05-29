Oil, Gas Reforms ‘ll Make Nigeria Globally Competitive – Tinubu

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu says the three Executive Orders on oil and gas reforms will make Nigeria’s petroleum sector globally competitive.

The president said this during a meeting with a delegation from ExxonMobil Upstream Company, led by its President, Liam Mallon on Tuesday in Abuja.

He emphasised that these reforms would ensure that no oil company faces undue challenges in the country.

The three Executive Orders, which became effective from Feb. 28 are: Oil and Gas Companies (Tax Incentives, Exemption, Remission, etc.) Order, 2024.

The others are the residential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirements, 2024; and the Presidential Directive on Reduction of Petroleum Sector Contracting Costs and Timelines.

Tinubu assured the delegation of the federal government commitment to resolving the divestment issues between the company and Seplat Energy, which are currently under litigation.

“We have been pushing for closure on divestment issues, and I…