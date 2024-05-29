Physical Exercises Key To Mental Fitness, Balanced Lifestyle – Experts

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Fitness and Wellness Experts have emphasised the crucial role of physical exercise in promoting mental health and balanced lifestyle.

They gave the advice during a Fitness and Wellness Awareness session, hosted by the FitMyke Fitness Foundation, in collaboration with Evolve 360 Gym in Abuja.

A guest speaker and health expert, Aisha Bubah, in her presentation, emphasised practical strategies for integrating exercise into everyday routines.

Bubah said that even small changes, like daily stretching or short workouts, could lead to significant improvements in overall mental health of an individual.

She encouraged the participants to make exercise a regular part of their lives.

Earlier, the founder of FitMyke Fitness Foundation, Michael Uwejeyan, had emphasised the importance of such initiatives in promoting a balanced lifestyle.

Uwejeyan said the goal was to create events that encouraged physical fitness and to also highlight the integral role of exercise in…