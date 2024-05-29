Tinubu To Inaugurate NASENI CNG Conversion Centre May 31

By Sylvester Thompson

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) says arrangements have been concluded for the inauguration of its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion, Filling, Reverse Engineering and Training Centre in Abuja.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Mr Khalil Halilu, disclosed this while addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is expected to perform the inauguration on Friday.

He said that NASENI was committed to supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly on sustainable energy alternatives and a clean energy ecosystem.

Halilu said that NASENI-Portland CNG conversion and training centre was a partnership between NASENI and Portland Gas Limited.

“It is a state-of-the-art facility for the conversion of fossil fuel vehicles to CNG, a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative.’’

According to him, the centre which is equipped with the latest…