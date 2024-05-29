Wema Bank Set To Meet CBN’s Recapitalisation Deadline- MD

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Wema Bank, on Tuesday, said it is set to raise N200 billion capital within the 24-month timeline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Moruf Oseni, Wema Bank Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said this at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank in Lagos.

Oseni said that the preparedness followed the approval of the bank’s shareholders and Board.

According to him, the bank will achieve the aim through public placements and a public offering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN on March 29 directed commercial banks in the country with international authorisation to shore up their capital base to N500 billion and national banks to N200 billion.

Similarly, non-interest banks with national and regional authorisation will increase their capital to N20 billion and N10 billion respectively.

The recapitalisation exercise, expected to commence from April 1 through March 31, 2026, is to help the country to attain its…