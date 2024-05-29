Wike Names Southern Parkway Road After Tinubu

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has named the Southern Parkway, from National Christian Centre to Ring Road I (Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway), after President Bola Tinubu.

Wike announced the honour during the inauguration the road for public use, in Abuja on Tuesday, as part of activities to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office.

He said that development of the Southern Parkway, now Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, at par with the Northern Parkway, was awarded in December 2010 to Setraco Nigeria Ltd. at N16.23 billion.

He added that the cost of the project was later revised to N35.76 billion in March 2021 due to changes in scope and other economic indices.

He explained that the road would provide freeway access and connectivity to the Southern development flank of the city as provided in the Abuja Master Plan.

“I am happy that the project is now completed in line with the “Renewed Hope” agenda of Mr. President, which will enhance…