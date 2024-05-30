Democracy Day: CSO Salutes Tinubu, Wike

By Aderogba George

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has saluted President Bola Tinubu, and Nyesom Wike for their landmark achievements in one year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that May 29 is one year anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

Nnam, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nnam described President Tinubu as a detribalised and visionary leader whose commitment to national transformation is palpable.

He commended President Tinubu for putting Nigeria on the path of prosperity with laudable policies and appointments in his first one year in office.

“Tinubu is my hero because of his courage and vision in terms of policy formulation and implementation.

“He understands the problem of Nigeria which I am confident he has solution to but requires support and patience from all of us.

“His appointments are balanced and based on…