FCCPC Engages Market Leaders On Rising Food Prices

Investigation

By Yusuf Yunus

Lagos, May 29, 2024 (NAN)The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday engaged market leaders and traders in Lagos to investigate the persistent increase in food prices across markets.

Mrs Suzie Onwuka, Head, Lagos Office of FCCPC, revealed the reasons for meeting with market leaders of Mile 12 Market and Oke-Odo Market, Ile-Epo in Lagos, while briefing newsmen.

Onwuka explained that the engagement aimed to gather insights directly from stakeholders to understand the factors contributing to escalating food prices, a major concern by consumers nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission’s investigative mission prioritises consumer protection and competition issues, particularly regarding the affordability of food commodities.

She highlighted insecurity, particularly its impact on agricultural produce, and the removal of fuel subsidies as a major factor influencing the rising cost of…