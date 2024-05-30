FG Receives 29 Stranded Nigerians From Sudan

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Federal Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have facilitated the safe return of 29 out of 120 Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, stated this at the reception of the returnees on Thursday in Abuja.

Ahmed explained that the voluntary return of the 29 Nigerian emigrants comprising of 18 females, five minors, five adults males and became necessary due to the crisis in Sudan.

He also said that about nine voluntary returnees would be airlifted from Sudan in the next one week.

“We are here at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to receive the returnees from Sudan. We want to ensure that our people returned safely and in dignity.

“The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in collaboration with the IOM is doing everything possible to ensure that this 120 were…