FMC Ebute Metta Expands Services, Begins Specialised Care — MD

By Kemi Akintokun

Dr Adedamola Dada, the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Metta in Lagos State, says the hospital has started giving specialised care to further expand its services to patients.

Dada, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday,

said the specialised care included laparoscopy and pin hole surgery.

NAN reports that laparoscopy is an operation performed in the abdomen or pelvis, using small incisions with the aid of a camera, while a pin hole surgery is a minimal invasive treatment for gum recession.

He said: “We have started some highly specialised care and services and one of it is the laparoscopy surgery.

“We also have the pin hole surgery.

“We sent some doctors to learn these techniques, and they are already back and they have been able to do many abdominal surgeries with very minimal pain and quick recovery.

“Usually when patients undergo surgery, the abdomen is open through incision but…