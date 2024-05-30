FOU Seizes Goods Worth N2bn DPV, Arrests Suspected Fake Officer

By Aisha Cole

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service, has intercepted various contrabands with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N2.2 billion.

It also arrested a suspected fake customs officer, who allegedly defrauded many rice dealers.

The Controller in charge of the zone, Comptroller Kolapo Oladeji, made the disclosure to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said that 20 suspects had been arrested in connection with the seized goods.

According to him, the smuggled goods were seized from April 19 to May 28.

He listed the seized goods to include 914 Jerry cans (25 litres each) of Premium Motor Spirit – equivalent of 22,850 litres – and 10,372 of 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice as well as 27 units of imported used vehicles.

He said that the seized good also included 2,152 cartons of foreign frozen products, six units of imported used trucks and 625kg of Cannabis Sativa.

“The sum of N81.8 million was recovered through meticulous…