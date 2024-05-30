Foundation Sensitises School Girls On Menstrual Hygiene, Distributes Free Pads

By Kemi Akintokun

In a bid to promote menstrual hygiene in schools, the HOJ Foundation, an NGO, on Tuesday sensitised and distributed sanitary pads to schools in commemoration of the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28, to raise global awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

Mr Bismarck Oji, the Executive Director of the foundation, said menstrual health hygiene was pertinent to the general wellbeing of girls and women in the society.

Oji noted that there was need to intensify awareness on good menstrual hygiene due to the several risks associated to poor hygiene during menstruation.

He added that some schools within the Isolo-Oshodi Local Government Area (LGA) benefited from the programme tagged” Pad Up Our Girls, Keep Them in School”.

Some of the schools include Ansarudeen College, Isolo; Livingspring Hi-Grade College Isolo; Effortswill College,…