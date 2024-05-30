Media Expert Lauds Tinubu’s Interventions At Repositioning Nigeria

By Ibukun Emiola

A media practitioner and public relations expert, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, has lauded the various interventions of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration toward repositioning Nigeria.

Olaosebikan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday, noted that the various measures would result in generating common wealth for all.

According to him, any serious effort or programme aimed at fighting poverty and want must first all reduce the burden on the common man.

“The first major one is the Students’ Loan Scheme recently launched by the Federal Government, aimed at providing financial assistance to qualified Nigerian students.

“This covers tuitions, other fees and upkeep during their studies, while vocational skills acquisition would ease the burden on the parents and guardians.

“It is the most visible and reasonable way to combat poverty. The policy must make education, health, power and employment accessible,” he…