My Administration Has Shown Commitment To Governance – Fubara

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, on Wednesday, said that his administration has shown commitment to service delivery in line with its campaign promises.

Speaking at an event to unveil his scorecard in Port Harcourt, Fubara said that his administration had done well in economy, infrastructure, housing and agriculture among during its first year in office.

He said that the current administration gave priority to citizens’ welfare and human capital development.

“The welfare of the citizens and human capacity development are critical to the economic growth of any society.

“We have been able to prioritise the welfare of our workers whose promotions were stagnated for more than 10 years.

“We have paid their promotion arrears and improved permanent retirement benefits,” he said.

The governor said that the informal sector had been supported to play its role as a major driver of economic growth and prosperity.

“We are partnering the Bank of Industry…