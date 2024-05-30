Nigeria Enacted Anti-torture Law To Punish Errant Officers- Jeddi-Agba

By Ebere Agozie

Nigeria has enacted the anti-torture act to prohibit and punish acts of torture committed by public officers.

Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation made this known at the sensitization and advocacy session for Law Enforcement Agencies, MDAs and relevant stakeholders. on United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The definition of torture under the relevant legal frameworks pertains to acts committed by public officials, particularly Law Enforcement, which inflicts pain or suffering, whether mental or physical on individuals in their custody.

“ Therefore, the Federal Government prioritises initiatives aimed at preventing torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment,’’ she said.

She said the government and stakeholders had the inherent responsibility to support measures aimed at unequivocally rooting out torture in Nigeria, in line with UNCAT and OPCAT.

“We are currently…