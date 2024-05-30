President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda And FCT Civil Servants Experience

By Philip Yatai, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

President Bola Tinubu-led administration has made it clear that its priority is to renew Nigeria’s hope and renew citizens’ trust in the government towards building a prosperous Nigeria.

This, according to the president, will require a bold and ambitious agenda that addresses the root causes of our problems and builds a more prosperous, secure, and equitable future for all Nigerians.

Tinubu, therefore, based his renewed hope agenda on eight priority areas namely, food security; poverty eradication; growth; job creation; access to capital; inclusion; rule of law; and fighting corruption.

These ambitious goals, however, require the unflagging commitment of the members of Tinubu’s cabinet, to ensure that the vision was not only achieved, but the hope of Nigerians renewed and confidence in the government rebuilt.

“I believe in the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu, and Nigerians will see the difference in no…